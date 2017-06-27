Filmmakers set out to honor the gone-but-not-forgotten record store Other Music

Other Music was the general store for New York City's rock boom in the 2000s. That era — when bands such as the Strokes, Interpol and Yeah Yeah Yeahs thrived in downtown and Brooklyn — was recently documented in the book "Meet Me in the Bathroom."

And now it gets a fresh look in a new documentary about the compact but beloved record store that shuttered exactly a year ago.

The trailer for "Other Music: The Story of an Iconic Independent Record Store" has reams of in-store performance footage and cameos from Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, actors Benicio Del Toro and Jason Schwartzman and members of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs all touting the importance of the store, which opened in the East Village in 1995 and closed last June.

Directors Puloma Basu and Rob Hatch-Miller have started a Kickstarter to help finish the film. As of Tuesday, the campaign had raised nearly $13,000 of its $70,000 goal. It ends July 27. Click here for more information about the documentary.