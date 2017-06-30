Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art
'#bandsnotbrands': Kylie and Kendall Jenner still under fire for vintage T-shirt fiasco
|Libby Hill
They have apologized, but Kylie and Kendall Jenner are still feeling the heat from the Internet firestorm they sparked after the release of their controversial line of vintage T-shirts.
The apparel in question, since pulled from the Jenners' Kendall + Kylie online store, featured images of the young women overlaid on classic music T-shirts. The upcycled clothing included shirts showing Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Tupac Shakur and more — and were selling for $125 apiece.
Though the Jenners issued an apology Thursday afternoon stating they didn't mean to be disrespectful, criticism continued to pour in from music fans and notably from family members of the artists in question.
Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, wife and daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, respectively, both weighed in on the debacle, with Sharon advising Kylie and Kendall to "stick to what you know ... lip gloss" and Kelly going a more obscene route.
Though her father's image wasn't included among the repurposed shirts, Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, emphasized how music legends should be respected, not defaced. She arguably summed up the controversy best with the hashtag #bandsnotbrands.
But for all the criticisms, the Jenners should perhaps be most troubled by the complaints of Voletta Wallace, mother of the late Notorious B.I.G.
Wallace posted to Instagram on Thursday about how her son's estate was never contacted and had not authorized the use of Biggie's likeness.
Even though the shirts are no longer for sale, the Wallace estate told People, "While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorized items, this matter has yet to be resolved," perhaps raising the specter that the estate will take legal action.