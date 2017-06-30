'#bandsnotbrands': Kylie and Kendall Jenner still under fire for vintage T-shirt fiasco

Paris Jackson has voiced her disapproval of Kylie and Kendall Jenner's most recent misstep.

They have apologized, but Kylie and Kendall Jenner are still feeling the heat from the Internet firestorm they sparked after the release of their controversial line of vintage T-shirts.

The apparel in question, since pulled from the Jenners' Kendall + Kylie online store, featured images of the young women overlaid on classic music T-shirts. The upcycled clothing included shirts showing Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Tupac Shakur and more — and were selling for $125 apiece.

Though the Jenners issued an apology Thursday afternoon stating they didn't mean to be disrespectful, criticism continued to pour in from music fans and notably from family members of the artists in question.

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, wife and daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, respectively, both weighed in on the debacle, with Sharon advising Kylie and Kendall to "stick to what you know ... lip gloss" and Kelly going a more obscene route.