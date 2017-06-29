Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art
- Public Enemy releases free new album on its 30th anniversary
|August Brown
It's a good time for classic rap groups making urgent statements about contemporary politics. So perhaps it's no surprise that Public Enemy has returned with a new, free record celebrating its 30th year as a group.
The group released "Nothing Is Quick in the Desert" on Thursday morning as a free download on its Bandcamp page. The record is Public Enemy's first since 2015's "Man Plans God Laughs."
Public Enemy hasn't sat out the turbulent last two years in America, though. Chuck D and DJ Lord joined with most of Rage Against the Machine and Cypress Hill as the supergroup Prophets of Rage, which toured during the election season.
You can hear (and download and stream) "Nothing Is Quick in the Desert" here: