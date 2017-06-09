Radiohead is not exactly eager to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Next year Radiohead will be eligible to enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time, and it’s very likely the English rock band will be up for the honor when nominations are announced in December.

For a ton of bands it’s a milestone worth celebrating, but Radiohead isn’t entirely pumped about the idea.

During an interview with Rolling Stone for the 20th anniversary of the band’s seminal “OK Computer,” its members were asked to weigh in on the prospect of being elected to the Rock Hall — and not everyone in the band appeared enthusiastic.

"I don't care. Maybe it's a cultural thing that I really don't understand,” said Jonny Greenwood. “I mean, from the outside it looks like ... it's quite a self-regarding profession anyway. And anything that heightens that just makes me feel even more uncomfortable.”

Ed O’Brien added: "I don't want to be rude about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because for a lot of people it means something, but culturally I don't understand it. I think it might be a quintessential American thing. Brits are not very good at slapping ourselves on the back. It seems very showbiz and I'm not very showbiz.”

O’Brien went on to say he’d rather be sitting at home in front of a fire or going to a gig. “I realized years ago that I didn't like award ceremonies. You walk in there and you feel self-conscious," he said. “It's just really uncomfortable.”

The band tackled a wide range of topics in the interview -- including the technical glitches that marred its set at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, wanting to work with Dr. Dre and thoughts on playing "Creep" -- and the magazine posted a list of highlights to tease the issue.