Rock and Roll Hall of Fame plans expansion into Japan

Paul McCartney at Ringo Starr's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will open a satellite location in Japan, with plans for the new facility in Tokyo to host both a permanent exhibit and traveling exhibits assembled by the Cleveland institution.

“Japan is the second-largest music market in the world, making it the perfect place for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s first international expansion,” Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris said in a statement.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Japan is slated to open in September in a temporary facility, with a permanent space to follow.

According to the project announcement, the expansion is “part of a larger initiative to expand its mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll.”

Since opening in 1995, the Rock Hall reports drawing more than 10 million visitors.