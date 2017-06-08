Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid welcome a baby boy

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte has welcomed a baby boy with fianceé Kayla Rae Reid, he announced Thursday on social media.

Caiden Zane Lochte was born at 5:46 a.m. Thursday. He clocked in at 22 inches long, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces, his dad said on Instagram.

"Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning ... can't stop crying from tears of joy," tweeted the 12-time medal winner. "Dream come true!"

Not a bad flip turn from a guy who, as he told ESPN this week, was "probably the most hated person in the world" after the gas station incident at the Rio Olympics last summer.

“After Rio I could have thrown in the towel,” he told The Times in April. “But what would I be teaching my kid? That it’s OK to give up?”