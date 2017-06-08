Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Jesse Ventura heads back to TV by way of Russia
- Harry Styles will play the Forum in summer 2018
- Stephen Colbert and Lin-Manuel Miranda to perform at Tony Awards
- Def Jam CEO confirms Kanye West prepping new music
- Twitter is a celebrity's best friend during today's Comey hearing
- Phil Collins is recovering from a late-night fall and has canceled some tour dates
Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid welcome a baby boy
|Christie D'Zurilla
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte has welcomed a baby boy with fianceé Kayla Rae Reid, he announced Thursday on social media.
Caiden Zane Lochte was born at 5:46 a.m. Thursday. He clocked in at 22 inches long, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces, his dad said on Instagram.
"Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning ... can't stop crying from tears of joy," tweeted the 12-time medal winner. "Dream come true!"
Not a bad flip turn from a guy who, as he told ESPN this week, was "probably the most hated person in the world" after the gas station incident at the Rio Olympics last summer.
“After Rio I could have thrown in the towel,” he told The Times in April. “But what would I be teaching my kid? That it’s OK to give up?”
Lochte, 32, proposed to former Playboy model Reid, 25, last October and told "Entertainment Tonight" in January that they might get married around that time this year.
On Monday, Reid said on social media she felt like she'd been pregnant "for 3 years." The new daddy has sounded similarly ready for the kiddo to make his appearance.
“I’m prepared for a lot of stinky diapers,” the onetime "Dancing With the Stars" contestant told USA Today in January. “I have nieces and nephews, so I know what it’s going to be like."