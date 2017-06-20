'Sherlock' team to adapt 'Dracula' for the BBC

"Sherlock" scribes Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are reuniting to give "Dracula" the Holmes treatment.

The writing team, which transplanted Benedict Cumberbatch's Baker Street detective to present-day London, is getting in on the monster craze and will sink its teeth into Bram Stoker's 1897 vampire classic for the BBC, according to Variety. Moffat's wife, Sue Vertue, will also produce the series under Hartswood Films.

Talks with the BBC on broadcast rights in the U.K. are underway, but scripts for TV adaptation have not yet been written because Gatiss and Moffat are busy with solo projects, Variety said.

As with "Sherlock," which airs stateside on PBS, the mini-series is expected to use the feature-length episode format.

"Dracula" would be the writing team's first collaboration since "Sherlock," which aired its long-awaited fourth season in January. The twosome don't have any plans for the sleuth as of now, but they haven't ruled out writing additional episodes down the line either.

Moffat stepped down as showrunner of BBC's other sci-fi juggernaut, "Doctor Who," in 2016 after writing and producing six seasons of the time-traveling series. Gatiss, who played Holmes' brother, Mycroft, in "Sherlock," has also appeared in HBO's "Game of Thrones" and FX's "Taboo."