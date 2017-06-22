Stephen Colbert heads to Russia on mystery assignment

Stephen Colbert has ridden anti-Trump sentiment to the top of the late-night ratings. Now he's taking it all the way to Russia.

On Thursday "The Late Show" host tweeted a picture of himself in front of the Hermitage in St. Petersburg along with a message directed at the president, who earlier in the day announced on Twitter that he did not make any recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.

"Don't worry, Mr. President. I'm in Russia. If 'the tapes' exist, I'll bring you back a copy," he said, a reference of course not to the possibly nonexistent Comey tapes but to another possibly nonexistent tape involving Trump.

In the picture he shared on Twitter, Colbert is dressed in a trench coat — making him look a bit like a spy.

So what's Colbert really doing in Russia?

A representative of "The Late Show" confirmed that Colbert was in the country on assignment, but declined to elaborate.

The Russia investigation has become a mainstay on the Trump-era "Late Show," with Colbert often suggesting — sometimes using off-color language — that Trump is doing the bidding of President Vladimir Putin.

And last week the comedian gave an especially tough interview to filmmaker Oliver Stone regarding his documentary, "The Putin Interviews," criticized by many for going soft on the Russian leader.

Trump has taken notice of the criticism, calling Colbert a "no-talent guy."

We may have to wait a few days to find out just what Colbert is up to: "The Late Show" is in reruns for the remainder of the week.