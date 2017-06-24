Stephen Colbert announces on Russian TV he's considering running for president in 2020

Brace yourselves, America: Stephen Colbert is contemplating another run for the White House. Or so he says.

The host of CBS' “The Late Show” announced his plans in a way that would make his satirical alter-ego proud: on Russian television.

“I am considering a run for president in 2020 and I thought it would be better to cut out the middleman and just tell the Russians myself,” Colbert said in a vodka-soaked appearance on “Evening Urgant,” a talk show inspired by American late night TV and hosted by Ivan Urgant. “If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, just let me know.”

The announcement came near the end of a modified version of Russian roulette in which he and Urgant traded taking shots of vodka from a revolving platter.

“Is this all vodka? Then why do we spin it?” asked a confused Colbert. “So every single one of them’s a bullet?” (Also baffling to the comedian: the bowl of pickles in the middle of the tray.)

For his first shot, Colbert toasted “the beautiful and friendly" people of Russia. “I don’t understand why no members of the Trump administration can remember meeting you,” he joked.

In his final toast, Colbert struck a more sincere tone: “A strong America! A strong Russia!”

The “Evening Urgant” visit at least partially solves the mystery of Colbert’s mission to Russia, which he made public on Thursday via Twitter. As for the equally pressing question of whether he’s being serious about 2020, consider that Colbert has already attempted to run for president. Twice.