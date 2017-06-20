'Supernatural' universe celebrates word of 'Wayward Daughters' spin-off

"Wayward Daughters," a female-focused "Supernatural" spin-off, is reportedly on its way, with Kim Rhodes the first performer attached to the series.

Four "Supernatural" writer-producers are behind the spin-off, according to Deadline, which reported Tuesday that the project is in development. The news was backed up on Twitter by Rhodes, who plays Sheriff Jody Mills in a recurring role on the long-running CW series starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padelecki.

"Wayward Daughters" will revolve around a group of troubled young women trained and mentored by Mills to become monster hunters, Deadline said. In the world of "Supernatural," female characters historically haven't fared well. (We're thinking of you, Charlie Bradbury.)

"YOU did this. Your voices. Your presence. Persistence. Resistance. Joy. Rage. LOVE. You ARE DOING this," Rhodes said on Twitter, addressing those in the fandom who for years advocated a spin-off that would focus on her character and fellow "Supernatural" actress Briana Buckmaster's Sheriff Donna Hanscomb.

Rhodes continued, name-checking actresses Buckmaster, Katherine Ramdeen and Kathryn Newton, writer-producers Robert Berens and Andrew Dabb : "And WE are doing this @OfficialBrianaB @katramdeen @KathrynLNewton @robertberens @andrewdabb... this is a rising tide. There will never be enough ways or words to thank you. But I promise to try as long as I have breath."