'Supernatural' universe celebrates word of 'Wayward Daughters' spin-off

|Christie D'Zurilla
"Wayward Daughters," a female-focused "Supernatural" spin-off, is reportedly on its way, with Kim Rhodes the first performer attached to the series.
Four "Supernatural" writer-producers are behind the spin-off, according to Deadline, which reported Tuesday that the project is in development. The news was backed up on Twitter by Rhodes, who plays Sheriff Jody Mills in a recurring role on the long-running CW series starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padelecki.
"Wayward Daughters" will revolve around a group of troubled young women trained and mentored by Mills to become monster hunters, Deadline said. In the world of "Supernatural," female characters historically haven't fared well. (We're thinking of you, Charlie Bradbury.)
"YOU did this. Your voices. Your presence. Persistence. Resistance. Joy. Rage. LOVE. You ARE DOING this," Rhodes said on Twitter, addressing those in the fandom who for years advocated a spin-off that would focus on her character and fellow "Supernatural" actress Briana Buckmaster's Sheriff Donna Hanscomb.
Rhodes continued, name-checking actresses Buckmaster, Katherine Ramdeen and Kathryn Newton, writer-producers Robert Berens and Andrew Dabb : "And WE are doing this @OfficialBrianaB @katramdeen @KathrynLNewton @robertberens @andrewdabb... this is a rising tide. There will never be enough ways or words to thank you. But I promise to try as long as I have breath."
Buckmaster similarly praised the fandom, tweeting, "Lesson: never underestimate the immense power of the of 'casual female viewers.'"
In April, "Supernatural" producers exec producers Brian Singer and Andrew Dabb were seen as dropping a "Wayward Daughters" hint in a trailer for the "Ladies Drink Free" episode, which Singer said “very subtly tees up something that we’re gonna revisit next year, and that’s as much of a teaser as I can tease." The Season 12 episode focused on Newton's character, Claire Novak.
According to Deadline, "Daughters" will be a backdoor spin-off out of the upcoming "Supernatural" season 13. No
"Finally! Congrats, @kimrhodes4real... Can’t wait to see you kickass women showing us all how 'badass hunter' is really done!," tweeted Misha Collins, whose character Castiel, in season 4 of "Supernatural," took over Claire Novak's dad's body to use as his "vessel."
A representative for the CW did not respond to a request for comment.