With Taylor Swift's music streaming again, is she trying to take down Katy Perry?

Taylor Swift's music has been restored to streaming services in celebration of her "1989" album selling more than 10 million copies worldwide. But the timing wasn't lost on fans.

Twitter, bless its soul, was rife with fan enthusiasm as well as theories postulating that the singer's rerelease was actually timed to eclipse frenemy Katy Perry's latest album, "Witness," which landed online the same day.

"Taylor Swift releasing her full back catalog on Spotify the same day Katy Perry drops her new album is the level of petty I aspire to be," wrote one Twitter user.

Pop vixen Perry recently addressed her long-term feud with Swift and confirmed that she was the subject of Swifty's catty hit song "Bad Blood."

"I'm not Buddha – things irritate me," she told NME. "I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That's so messed up!"

Following the Thursday announcement that the "Shake It Off" singer was bringing back her music, the memes and pith were as plentiful as Perry's off-the-wall costumes and Swift's mini-skirts. Here's a sampling: