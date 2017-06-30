'The Carmichael Show' will end its run after three seasons

Jerrod (Jerrod Carmichael) and Maxine (Amber Stevens West) are a couple on NBC's "The Carmichael Show."

After three seasons, "The Carmichael Show" is ending its run.

The series, co-created and starring comedian Jerrod Carmichael, will air its series finale in August.

"For three seasons (okay 2.5), I got to make a show that I love with my friends. It's something I've wanted to do since I was 13," Carmichael said in a statement obtained by The Times. "Now, I'm excited to go make other things that I love. Thank you to every person who worked on or watched the Carmichael show."

The NBC sitcom, which also starred Loretta Devine, David Alan Grier, and Amber Stevens West, is currently in its third season, where it's been averaging 3.7 million viewers.

The series has drawn praise from critics for the way in which it tackles topical issues through the unfiltered conversations among family members. This season, the show aired an unedited episode with the N-word.

The show's small viewership had placed its fate into question before. Its third season renewal came at the 11th hour, after NBC had already unveiled its 2016-17 schedule. And considering that the show is not owned by NBC (it's produced by 20th Century Fox Television), low ratings make a harder case for continuation.

A joint statement from 20th Century Fox Television presidents Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman praised the show's socially conscious approach.

"It’s a rarity that a comedy series tackles the social and political issues of the day in such a clever and hilariously funny way. This show was special, and we will miss it.”

That unabashed approach sometimes fueled Carmichael's tension with NBC. Recently, he spoke out about the network's decision to pull an episode about a mass shooting that was slated to air the day of the congressional baseball practice shooting that left multiple people injured.

In a joint statement, NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt and NBC entertainment president, Jennifer Salke, thanked Carmichael for the show's run.

“We are enormously proud of The Carmichael Show and Jerrod's talent and vision to do a classic family sitcom that also taps into issues and relevant stories from the real world."