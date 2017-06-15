Los Angeles Film Festival opens big with the little stars of 'Book of Henry'

The 2017 edition of the Los Angeles Film Festival opened Wednesday night with the world premiere of “The Book of Henry,” directed by Colin Trevorrow.

The film's stars Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Tremblay and Maddie Ziegler, along with Trevorrow, walked the red carpet at the Arclight in Culver City, many greeting each other with hugs. The dark family film — described by its director as a "coming-of-parenthood" story — seemed to bring out a close-knit group.

The festival, produced by Film Independent, runs through June 22 at a half-dozen theaters in the Los Angeles area.