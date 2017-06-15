ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Movies

Los Angeles Film Festival opens big with the little stars of 'Book of Henry'

Los Angeles Times Staff

The 2017 edition of the Los Angeles Film Festival opened Wednesday night with the world premiere of “The Book of Henry,” directed by Colin Trevorrow.

The film's stars Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Tremblay and Maddie Ziegler, along with Trevorrow, walked the red carpet at the Arclight in Culver City, many greeting each other with hugs. The dark family film — described by its director as a "coming-of-parenthood" story — seemed to bring out a close-knit group.

The festival, produced by Film Independent, runs through June 22 at a half-dozen theaters in the Los Angeles area.

Actress Maddie Ziegler hugs actor Jacob Tremblay from the movie "The Book of Henry." (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Actor Jacob Tremblay from "The Book of Henry" on the red carpet (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Film festival director Jennifer Cochis, right, hugs "The Book of Henry" director Colin Trevorrow as Film Independent President Josh Welsh, rear left, watches on the red carpet. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
