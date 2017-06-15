Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Bachelor in Paradise's' Corinne Olympios speaks about experiencing her 'worst nightmare'
- DeMario Jackson of 'Bachelor in Paradise' says his character has been 'assassinated'
- Judd Apatow and DGA blast Sony plan to release 'clean versions' of films
- Bob Dylan accused of stealing parts of his Nobel lecture from SparkNotes
- Southern, small and 'Looney': Late-night TV takes on Jeff Sessions
- Ariana Grande to become Manchester's first honorary citizen
- Shannen Doherty's husband settles case with actress' former managers
Los Angeles Film Festival opens big with the little stars of 'Book of Henry'
|Los Angeles Times Staff
The 2017 edition of the Los Angeles Film Festival opened Wednesday night with the world premiere of “The Book of Henry,” directed by Colin Trevorrow.
The film's stars Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Tremblay and Maddie Ziegler, along with Trevorrow, walked the red carpet at the Arclight in Culver City, many greeting each other with hugs. The dark family film — described by its director as a "coming-of-parenthood" story — seemed to bring out a close-knit group.
The festival, produced by Film Independent, runs through June 22 at a half-dozen theaters in the Los Angeles area.
