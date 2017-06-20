Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- The Slants celebrate Supreme Court victory for 'the rights of all marginalized communities'
- 'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Stranger Things' among nominees for TCA Awards
- Miles Teller charged with public drunkenness in San Diego
- Jay Z's album '4:44' due June 30, teaser to single 'Adnis' released
- Caitlyn Jenner on GOP baseball shooting: 'Liberals can't even shoot straight'
- 'Star Trek: Discovery' will launch on CBS in September
- John Oliver digs deep on Trump's promises to coal miners
- Matthew Knowles confirms birth of Beyoncé and Jay Z's twins
'This is not a publicity stunt': Ava DuVernay is again hiring women only to direct 'Queen Sugar.' Why it works
|Meredith Blake
When Ava DuVernay began to think about the directors she wanted to work on “Queen Sugar,” the Louisiana-set series she created for OWN, she wasn’t interested in the usual suspects.
“I wanted people with my sensibility, who care about the things I care about,” says DuVernay, who wrote the series pilot and directed the first two episodes of the first season. “People who make films that I love and I knew would embrace the luxurious pace and the attention to detail and the love of nuanced characters.”
As it turns out, those people were all women. Among them: Tanya Hamilton (“Night Catches Us”), Victoria Mahoney (“Yelling to the Sky”) and So Yong Kim (“For Ellen”).
It occurred to DuVernay, a trailblazer in an industry under scrutiny in recent years for its dismal record on diversity, that hiring only women to direct the series would be “quite a radical statement.”