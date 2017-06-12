From Bette to Colbert, watch the 5 most buzzed-about Tony Awards moments

Even without a musical steamroller such as "Hamilton," Sunday night's 71st Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City still made headlines. From Kevin Spacey's musical ventures to Bette Midler's wacky acceptance filibuster, here are five of the most buzzed-about moments from the ceremony.

1. Bette Midler's show-stopping (literally) acceptance speech

The iconic singer and actress, who made a Broadway comeback in the "Hello, Dolly!" revival, took home the penultimate award for lead actress in a musical (her first-ever competitive Tony Award win). Even though Midler did not perform a song from the equally legendary musical, she still managed to hijack the spotlight with an epic filibuster of an acceptance speech that clocked in at approximately 4 minutes and 15 seconds. "I'd like to thank all the Tony voters, many of whom I’ve actually dated," Midler cracked. When the orchestra cut in mid-oration in a classic attempt to play her off stage, Midler didn't miss a beat. "Shut that crap off," she quipped. And they did.

2. Stephen Colbert threw some creative jabs at President Trump

Announcing the nominees for best musical revival (which "Hello, Dolly!" won), "The Late Show" host lobbed some barbed digs at the president. "It's been a great year for revivals in general, especially that one they revived down in Washington, D.C.," said Colbert. "It started off-Broadway in the '80s. Way off Broadway, over on 5th Avenue, huge production values. A couple of problems: The main character is totally unbelievable, and the hair and makeup: yeesh. This D.C. production is supposed to have a four-year run, but reviews have not been kind. Could close early. We don't know, we don't know. Best of luck to everyone involved."

3. Kevin Spacey's not-so-same-old song and dance

Having made his Broadway debut 35 years ago and snagging a Tony of his own in 1991, Spacey is certainly no stranger to the stage. He is, however, somewhat of a stranger to the art of song and dance. But that didn't stop him from singing and dancing his way through the broadcast's first 10 minutes in a medley of parody numbers based on current Broadway musicals.

4. "Dear Evan Hansen" won big

"Dear Evan Hansen," the gritty new musical by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson, picked up six awards, including the coveted Tony for best new musical and best leading actor, which went to 23-year-old Ben Platt for his performance in the show's titular role. “To all young people watching at home, don’t waste any time trying to be like anybody but yourself, because the things that make you strange are the things that make you powerful,” Platt said while accepting the award.

5. Spacey closed the show alongside Patti LuPone