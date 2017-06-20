Trans actors speak out on equality in Hollywood

In 2016, there were 125 films released by major film studios -- and only one featured a transgender character.

On the heels of that stunning revelation -- detailed in GLAAD's Studio Responsibility Index in March -- a handful of prominent transgender actors are calling on Hollywood to diversify its ranks.

In a new video released Tuesday, featuring stars such as Alexandra Billings ("Transparent"), D'Lo ("Sense8") and Elliot Fletcher, the point is made that "for many young or closeted trans people, film and television is the first or only time that they see themselves."

The actors urge producers, filmmakers and studios to hire transgender actors for transgender roles -- first in small parts, so they can "graduate" to larger roles and become household names, like "Orange Is the New Black" standout Laverne Cox.

"Tell our stories with the creativity, dignity, humor and depth that make us real people," says the video, which is titled "Why Hollywood Needs Trans Actors."

"Let us help you tell those stories or better yet, help us tell them ourselves and then put us in them. And in everything else. In all kinds of parts. Yes, you’ll be giving us a job, and thank you for that, but you’ll also be making the world a little bit safer for an intensely maligned, underrepresented, and vulnerable population.”

Written by "Nashville" star Jen Richards -- also the creator of the Emmy-nominated web series "Her Story" -- the video was made in collaboration with GLAAD and ScreenCrush.