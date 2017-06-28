Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts
- Johnny Galecki's ranch home burns in San Luis Obispo's Hill fire
- Booted from KROQ, Rodney Bingenheimer will return to radio via Sirius XM
- John McEnroe sets up easy shots for Stephen Colbert over his Serena Williams comments
- 'Gotham' star Donal Logue tweets, then deletes, alert for his missing child
- Motion picture academy set to announce a bigger, more diverse membership class
Watch the first trailer for Hugh Jackman's P.T. Barnum musical 'The Greatest Showman'
|Josh Rottenberg
If you're looking to take your mind off the circus in Washington for a moment, Hugh Jackman is here to help.
The first trailer for Jackman's upcoming P.T. Barnum musical biopic, "The Greatest Showman," has dropped, offering an early glimpse at the story of how the down-on-his-luck dreamer created the famed Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Though that circus recently ended its 146-year run, the trailer for the film – which hits theaters Christmas Day and co-stars Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Zendaya and at least one bearded lady — promises a feel-good, inspirational take on the erstwhile "Greatest Show on Earth."
Watch it here: