Watch the first trailer for Hugh Jackman's P.T. Barnum musical 'The Greatest Showman'

Josh Rottenberg
Hugh Jackman, star of the upcoming film "The Greatest Showman," at 20th Century Fox's CinemaCon 2017 presentation in March. (Chris Pizzello / Invision/Associated Press)
If you're looking to take your mind off the circus in Washington for a moment, Hugh Jackman is here to help. 

The first trailer for Jackman's upcoming P.T. Barnum musical biopic, "The Greatest Showman," has dropped, offering an early glimpse at the story of how the down-on-his-luck dreamer created the famed Barnum & Bailey Circus. 

Though that circus recently ended its 146-year run, the trailer for the film – which hits theaters Christmas Day and co-stars Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Zendaya and at least one bearded lady — promises a feel-good, inspirational take on the erstwhile "Greatest Show on Earth." 

Watch it here:

