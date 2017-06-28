Who was invited to join the film academy's largest class of all? The list of 774 names

Hollywood’s most exclusive club is rolling out the red carpet to 774 industry professionals – including such boldfaced names as Kristen Stewart, Gal Gadot, John Cho, Chris Pratt, Elle Fanning and Jordan Peele – in its latest and most dramatic step to diversify its overwhelmingly white and male membership.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its newest class of members on Wednesday, the second such round of invitees since the nearly 90-year-old institution launched an initiative to double the number of women and minorities in its ranks in response to the #OscarsSoWhite controversy.

Last year’s class of 683 members set a record at the time as the biggest and most diverse in the organization’s history, and many industry observers were looking at this year’s announcement as a sign of whether the academy can sustain the momentum of its diversity push.

Women make up 39% of the newest class – which draws from industry professionals in 57 countries – while people of color represent 30%. With the new members, the share of women and people of color in the academy now stand at 28% and 13%, respectively. 30 people have been invited in more than one branch.

The 2017 invitees are:

Actors

Riz Ahmed – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Nightcrawler”

Debbie Allen – “Fame,” “Ragtime”

Elena Anaya – “Wonder Woman,” “The Skin I Live In”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – “Jodhaa Akbar,” “Devdas”

Amitabh Bachchan – “The Great Gatsby,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”

Monica Bellucci – “Spectre,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”

Gil Birmingham – “Hell or High Water,” “Twilight” series

Nazanin Boniadi – “Ben-Hur,” “Iron Man”

Daniel Brühl – “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” “Inglourious Basterds”

Maggie Cheung – “Hero,” “In the Mood for Love”

John Cho – “Star Trek” series, “Harold & Kumar” series

Priyanka Chopra – “Baywatch,” “Barfi!”

Matt Craven – “X-Men: First Class,” “A Few Good Men”

Terry Crews – “The Expendables” series, “Draft Day”

Warwick Davis – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Harry Potter” series

Colman Domingo – “The Birth of a Nation,” “Selma”

Adam Driver – “Silence,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Joel Edgerton – “It Comes at Night,” “Loving”

Chris Evans – “Captain America” series, “Snowpiercer”

Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Girl on the Train”

Fan Bingbing – “I Am Not Madame Bovary,” “Cell Phone”

Elle Fanning – “The Beguiled,” “20th Century Women”

Golshifteh Farahani – “Paterson,” “About Elly”

Anna Faris – “Scary Movie” series, “Brokeback Mountain”

Tom Felton – “A United Kingdom,” “Harry Potter” series

Rebecca Ferguson – “The Girl on the Train,” “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”

Lou Ferrigno – “The Incredible Hulk,” “Hercules”