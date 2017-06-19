With new album on the way, LCD Soundsystem will play 5-night residency in L.A.

In the midst of its sold-out, seven-night residency in New York, LCD Soundsystem has announced a similar sit-down in Los Angeles, with five nights scheduled for Nov. 17-21 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Monday's news coincides with the announcement that Columbia/DFA will release "American Dream," the reunited band's first album in seven years, on Sept. 1.

Following LCD’s run in New York, which continues through Saturday at the new Brooklyn Steel theater, the band will resume touring on July 12 in Ottawa, Ontario, and continue into December.

“LCD were on a super, super, super shortlist of bands we wanted to open Brooklyn Steel,” venue partner Jim Glancy told Brooklyn Vegan recently about the latest facility operated by Bowery Presents.

Aside from L.A., the only other West Coast stop on the tour at this point is a Nov. 14 performance at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Tickets for added shows on the 2017 world tour will go on sale this Friday.