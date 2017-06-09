Woody Allen joins Warren Beatty, Meryl Streep and Al Pacino in celebrating Diane Keaton

It was a star-studded affair Thursday night when much of Hollywood turned out to see legendary actress Diane Keaton receive the AFI Life Achievement Award.

But the most noteworthy moment in an evening that included glowing speeches from Meryl Streep, Al Pacino and Warren Beatty, was a rare Los Angeles appearance by longtime Keaton pal Woody Allen.

The ever-embattled, notoriously private director paid tribute to his early muse and "Annie Hall" co-star by lovingly roasting her before presenting her with the award.

"Her beauty is not conventional," Allen said of Keaton during his remarks. "Again, by 'conventional' I mean 'pleasing to the eye.' "

But Allen turned serious toward the end of his speech: "From the minute I met her, she was a great, great inspiration to me. Much of what I have accomplished in my life I owe for sure to her."

Keaton appeared thrilled by Allen's presence, clasping the director in an exuberant embrace upon accepting her prize.

The actress eschewed delivering a traditional speech, choosing instead to sing an a cappella version of "Seems Like Old Times," a tune she famously delivered in "Annie Hall."

TNT will air the AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Diane Keaton at 10 p.m. Pacific on June 15, with an encore presentation airing on TCM June 31, accompanied by a night of Keaton-themed films.