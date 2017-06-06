'Working Girl' is Broadway-bound with music by Cyndi Lauper, book by Kim Rosenstock

Cyndi Lauper, left, and Kim Rosenstock will be working on the musical version of "Working Girl."

"Working Girl" is taking the ferry ride from the late-1980s big screen to early 21st century Broadway, fueled by girl power from "Kinky Boots" Tony winner Cyndi Lauper and "New Girl" writer-producer Kim Rosenstock, the musical's producers announced Tuesday.

"I’m excited to get my Broadway creative juices flowing again. ... There really is nothing quite like the feeling of the theatre!" Lauper, who wrote the music and lyrics for 2013's best musical, said Tuesday on Facebook.

In addition to her TV work, Rosenstock's stage projects include "Tigers Be Still," "Bride*Widow*Hag" and the musical "Fly by Night."

The 1988 movie starring Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver was written by Kevin Wade and won an Oscar for Carly Simon, who wrote the theme song "Let the River Run."

"'Working Girl' was a groundbreaking depiction of a working-class woman determined to succeed in the cutthroat, male-dominated corporate world of the 1980s," Robyn Goodman of Aged in Wood Productions and Bob Cohen of Fox Stage Productions said in a joint statement. "Funny and smart, this now-iconic tale is just as relevant today."

A production schedule will be announced later, the statement said.

Cyndi Lauper and "Working Girl" — dare we say, they go together like Trask and radio?