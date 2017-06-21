Zayn Malik has been profiled by airport security — but he's not angry about it

Though he's arguably Britain's biggest Muslim entertainer, Zayn Malik has been profiled at airports, he says. But he makes it sound like no big deal.

"I understand the level of caution that needs to be taken, especially now, in the light of certain events at home," the singer told the Evening Standard. "I don't think there's any benefit to getting angry — it's something that comes with the climate. I understand why they’ve got to do it."

"It" would be the kind of thing he said happened repeatedly in his early days with One Direction, when he and the band traveled frequently to the United States.

"The first time I came to America, I had three security checks before I got on the plane; first they said that I'd been randomly selected, and then they said it was something to do with my name, it was flagging something on their system…” Malik told the publication. Then it was "like a movie" after the plane landed.

"They kept me there for three hours, questioning me about all kinds of crazy stuff. I was 17, my first time in America, jet-lagged off the plane, confused. The same thing happened the next time too."

Malik, now 24 and a solo act, said he's not currently practicing Islam and doesn't want to be "defined" by his religion or his cultural background.

However, he takes "a great sense of pride — and responsibility" in knowing that he's the first of his kind (that's his word) to have such a high profile.

"I was raised in the Islamic faith, so it will always be with me, and I identify a lot with the culture," Malik said. "But I'm just me."