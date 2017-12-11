Golden Globes 2018: Complete list of nominees

The nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes are being revealed this morning in Los Angeles, with Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone sharing the announcement duties.

The Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. Seth Meyers will host.

The complete list of winners and nominees:

Actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies"

Jude Law, “The Young Pope"

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks"

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius"

Television limited series or motion picture made for television

“Big Little Lies"

“Fargo"

“Feud”

”The Sinner”

“Top of the Lake: China Girl”

Television series, musical or comedy

“Black-ish"

“Master of None"

“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Smilf”

“Will & Grace"

Supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies"

Ann Dowd, “Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us"

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Wizard of Lies"

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

David Harbour, “Stranger Things"

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies"

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Actress in a television series, musical or comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things"

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Issa Rae, “Insecure"

Frankie Saw, “Smilf”

Actor in a television series, musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None"

Kvin Backo, “Dick”Macy, ”Shameless”

Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace"



































Actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner"

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette vs. Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"





















Film

Original score, motion picture

“Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Mo.”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“Phantom Thread”

Motion picture, foreign language

“A Fantastic Woman"

“First They Killed My Father"

"In the Fade"

“Loveless"

“The Square"

Motion picture, animated

“The Breadwinner”

"Boss Baby"

“Coco"

“Ferdinand"

“Loving Vincent"

Screenplay, motion picture

“The Shape of Water”

“Lady Bird"

“Molly’s Game”

“The Post"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"














































































































































