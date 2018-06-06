Andrew and Heather Janz at an election watch party in Fresno. (Jazmine Ulloa / Los Angeles Times)

After a series of high-profile fights in which Rep. Devin Nunes gained national fame over the House’s investigation into Russian election meddling, the Republican incumbent collected 58% of the vote in California’s primary election with 97% of precincts reporting.

He will face Democrat Andrew Janz, a former county prosecutor, who as of mid-May had raised almost $2 million as cash poured into his campaign from around the country from those who want to counter Nunes.

Janz, who collected 32% of the vote, will be running an uphill battle for Nunes' House seat in a district where registered Republican voters outnumber Democrats by 10 percentage points and Trump won with 51% of the vote in 2016. He has not been shy about employing mockery to get his anti-Trump message out: Late last year, Janz bought a highway billboard near Jimbo's Bar in Clovis depicting Nunes and Trump clad in diapers, with Russian President Vladimir Putin pulling them by leashes.