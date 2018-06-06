Most of California’s vulnerable incumbents will watch primary election returns tonight from Washington, if they stay up to watch them at all.

Reps. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) and Mimi Walters of Irvine plan to stay in California to watch the returns. Reps. Steve Knight of Palmdale, David Valadao of Hanford, Jeff Denham of Turlock and Duncan Hunter of Alpine will travel back for votes, according to their staffs.

The House schedule — set by a fellow Californian, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield — has them voting on seven noncontroversial bills, including a tweak to the route of a national scenic trail in Minnesota and a waiver of permit fees for veterans groups who want to demonstrate on federal land. Such routine votes are often held on the first night of the House work week. Many vulnerable lawmakers were in Washington on primary day in 2016 as well.