California’s much discussed top-two primary is happening today, and it could lay the groundwork for Democrats to take back the U.S. House. Or not.
The way it works is pretty simple: Instead of separate party primaries, all the candidates are on one ballot, and the top-two vote getters advance to the November general election no matter their party affiliation. That means two candidates from the same party can — and sometimes do — end up as the only candidates in the general election.
Don’t call it a jungle primary — that’s in Louisiana. And it’s also not a runoff: no one can win outright Tuesday.
Most of California’s vulnerable incumbents will watch primary election returns tonight from Washington, if they stay up to watch them at all.
Only Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) plans to stay in California to watch the returns at his campaign headquarters. Reps. Steve Knight of Palmdale, Mimi Walters of Irvine, David Valadao of Hanford, Jeff Denham of Turlock and Duncan Hunter of Alpine will travel back for chamber votes, according to their staffs.
The House schedule — set by a fellow Californian, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield — has them voting on seven noncontroversial bills, including a tweak to the route of a national scenic trail in Minnesota and a waiver of permit fees for veterans groups who want to demonstrate on federal land. Such routine votes are often held on the first night of the House work week. Many vulnerable lawmakers were in Washington on primary day in 2016 as well.
There are five propositions in all, a small menu of proposed laws all written by the California Legislature. This is the fourth statewide primary held since Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law that moved voter-circulated ballot measures to November elections. More than a dozen are now vying for a spot on the state's fall ballot.
First, here’s how to find where to vote in California’s primary today (and you can register right up until poll closing time at certain locations.) Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Read some quick rules about voting and registering.
The big things on the ballot:
President Trump urged Californians to turn out to vote Tuesday morning, urging them to back Republicans and deny Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi the speakership in November.
Winning a few of California’s GOP-held House seats is critical to Democrats’ plan to retake control of the House, something that would likely mean Trump would have to deal with a Speaker Pelosi (D-San Francisco), rather than a Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) as he would prefer.
Trump also reiterated his endorsement of Republican businessman John Cox for governor.
While millions of Californians have already mailed in ballots for the Tuesday primary, most registered voters are either still considering their choices or will weigh in at a local polling place on election day. In a few key areas, this election will be different from others. For one, you can still register to vote today.
There are a lot of factors that make California’s Tuesday primary a potential font of surprises, not least the state’s unique primary system, in which the top two vote-getters advance to the November runoff regardless of party.
Polls close across California at 8 p.m. today, marking the end of one of the state’s most unconventional primary elections. Simply put, there has been a lot to watch.
As the returns start to come in tonight, a few snippets of electoral data are worth watching closely to better understand the story of this political season in the Golden State.