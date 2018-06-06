Fresh off a strong second-place showing in Tuesday’s California gubernatorial primary, Republican businessman John Cox said his opponent in November is supporting left-wing policies that will turn the state into a failed regime.
“This debate is going to set up a clear choice between Venezuela, which is what (Lt. Gov.) Gavin Newsom wants California to look like, and the California Dream, which I want to restore,” Cox said on Fox News on Wednesday morning.
Newsom, a Democrat, is the heavy favorite to defeat Cox in November in a state where Democrats overwhelmingly outnumber Republicans. Cox criticized Newsom for backing liberal immigration and taxation policies that he said would turn California into Venezuela, the South American country that is collapsing under autocratic rule with energy and food shortages.
President Trump tweeted his support for Rep. Dana Rohrabacher on Wednesday morning after the Costa Mesa Republican finished first in Tuesday’s primary voting.
“We are proud of you, Dana!” the president wrote.
It’s still unclear who Rohrabacher will face in the November election. Two Democrats, Harley Rouda and Hans Keirstead, and another Republican, Scott Baugh, were closely locked in the race for second place.
President Donald Trump touted Republican businessman John Cox’s second-place finish in California’s gubernatorial primary.
Trump had sent off a series of tweets in the final weeks of the campaign to boost Cox, a perennial candidate who spent millions of his own money in the race. Cox on Tuesday night bested former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democrat.
Cox will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is a heavy favorite, in November. But a Republican’s appearance in the gubernatorial runoff will likely drive GOP turnout in the state, which could be pivotal in House district races that will help determine control of Congress.
Rep. Tony Cárdenas easily topped a five-way field of candidates Tuesday, despite facing a lawsuit accusing him of child molestation.
Cárdenas, a Democrat from the San Fernando Valley, had earned support from more than two-thirds of voters in his district based on tallies as of Wednesday morning. Republican Benny Bernal was in second place with 18% of the vote.
The suit alleges that Cárdenas groped a 16-year-old girl in Los Angeles more than a decade ago. The congressman has vigorously denied the claims, saying that they were the invention of a former staff member. No public evidence has emerged to support the lawsuit's claims, and The Times has been unable to corroborate any of the allegations.
Democrats in California appeared poised Tuesday night to avoid getting shut out of key congressional races for the November election, the most pressing risk they faced as they seek to retake control of the House.
With most precincts reporting, Democrats seemed to have captured second place in the contests where the threat was most acute.
The party’s wide, boisterous field of candidates could have locked them out of multiple races because of the state’s unique primary, which advances the two candidates with the most votes regardless of party.
GOP Rep. Tom McClintock and Democrat Jessica Morse advanced to the general election after a tight California primary race that left Democrats brimming with hope.
McClintock collected 52% of the vote, while Morse collected 20%. Democrat Regina Bateson, a Roseville native and MIT professor, came in third with 13% of the vote.
In a statement Wednesday, McClintock said he was overwhelmed by “the resounding vote of confidence” given to him by people in the Sierra Nevada district.
After a series of high-profile fights in which Rep. Devin Nunes gained national fame over the House’s investigation into Russian election meddling, the Republican incumbent collected 58% of the vote in California’s primary election with 97% of precincts reporting.
He will face Democrat Andrew Janz, a former county prosecutor, who as of mid-May had raised almost $2 million as cash poured into his campaign from around the country from those who want to counter Nunes.
Janz, who collected 32% of the vote, will be running an uphill battle for Nunes' House seat in a district where registered Republican voters outnumber Democrats by 10 percentage points and Trump won with 51% of the vote in 2016. He has not been shy about employing mockery to get his anti-Trump message out: Late last year, Janz bought a highway billboard near Jimbo's Bar in Clovis depicting Nunes and Trump clad in diapers, with Russian President Vladimir Putin pulling them by leashes.
Two Democrats rushed to an early lead Tuesday to fill an open state Assembly seat in northern San Diego County previously held by Republican Rocky Chavez.
Democrats Tasha Boerner Horvath and Elizabeth Warren each held 25% of the vote, while six Republicans split the remainder of the ballots, with 35% of precincts reporting.
If they remained the top two finishers, Horvath and Warren would advance to the general election in November. The district had a safe 9-percentage-point advantage for the GOP when Chavez was first elected in 2012, but that has slowly eroded since. Both parties are even, each with 33% of registered voters, while 27% of voters list no party preference.
Northern California voters have recalled a judge from office after he sentenced a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.
Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus. Prosecutors argued for a 7-year prison sentence.
The case gained national prominence after the victim read an eloquent statement in court before Turner's sentence. The statement circulated widely online and was read on the floor of the U.S. Capitol during a congressional session.
Basking in his first-place finish in Tuesday’s election, Gavin Newsom looked to November, casting the next phase of the election as a referendum on President Trump and California’s future.
“This is not a victory speech,” Newsom told supporters gathered at a San Francisco nightclub Tuesday evening, but the lieutenant governor was nevertheless triumphant in his primary performance and having drawn a Republican, Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox, as his opponent in the fall.
“In politics today, there’s too much anger,” Newsom said. “Instead, we offered answers. Resistance with results.”