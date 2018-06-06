Antonio Villaraigosa conceded the gubernatorial race Tuesday night and endorsed fellow Democrat Gavin Newsom, with whom he bitterly clashed during the election.
“I’m asking you to get behind Gavin Newsom,” Villaraigosa said, surrounded by his family. “I’m asking you to stand up and pressure every one of us – Democrat and Republican alike – pressure every one of us to stand up for you, to fight for you, not just for ourselves, but for all of us, for an America and a California where every one of us are growing together.”
Villaraigosa also thanked Republican John Cox, saying that though they are from different parties and have different worldviews, it was important to acknowledge people who care enough about their communities to run for office. Cox beat Villaraigosa for the second spot and will compete with Newsom in the general election.
Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) won the most votes Tuesday, but he won’t know whom he will face in the November election anytime soon. Knight is attempting to keep his place as the last GOP incumbent representing an L.A. County-based district.
Knight, first elected in 2014, has been viewed as one of the most vulnerable incumbents in Congress.
Bryan Caforio, who is challenging Knight for the second time, had been considered the favorite early on in the primary race. With fewer than 15% of precincts reporting results, Caforio barely led fellow Democrat Katie Hill for the second slot. Hill’s dynamic fundraising and backing from abortion rights group Emily’s List has added to her momentum in recent weeks.
Congressman Dana Rohrabacher secured the top spot in his race Tuesday, but it’s still unclear who will take on 15-term incumbent this fall.
With about half of precincts reporting, three candidates were locked in a very close battle: Democrats Hans Keirstead and Harley Rouda and Republican Scott Baugh.
The conclusion of a wild primary that left Democrats fearing they’d be left with no nominee in the Orange County district could be long delayed as votes are counted this week.
Voters appeared to approve the recall of a Southern California state senator Tuesday, with significant support for removing Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) from office in all of the counties in his district.
John Cox, a multimillionaire Republican hitched to the far-right policies of President Trump, won the second spot in California’s primary for governor Tuesday night, and will face Democrat Gavin Newsom in the November general election.
The results mark a stunning defeat for former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, representing the fall of a politician who embodied the growing power of the Latino electorate when he was elected mayor in 2005.
Cox, 62, an Illinois transplant and real estate investor, previously ran for Congress and the U.S. Senate twice in the Midwest, failing to reach the primary in all three. In 2008, Cox also launched a campaign for president before dropping out when he failed to get any traction.
Antonio Villaraigosa repeatedly told supporters Tuesday that it would be a long night before the election returns in the governor’s race were clear.
“Growing up in this town, a town that’s given me so much, no matter what happens tonight — and we’re looking at a good night — but no matter what happens tonight, this town has blessed me and my family,” he told a few hundred supporters in downtown Los Angeles. “That’s why I wanted to run for governor. I wanted to stand with the notion to whom much is given, much is required... But it’s going to be a long night.”
Villaraigosa took the stage at the City Market Social House just as Democratic rival Gavin Newsom clinched first place in the contest. Villaraigosa is battling with Republican John Cox for the second spot, which will determine who faces Newsom in the general election.
“Tonight’s going to be a long night, everybody.”
Voting is supposed to be pretty easy. You show up, poll workers confirm you’re registered to vote, you cast a ballot, and you leave. Simple.
But Miso Kwak’s attempts to vote in Tuesday’s primary election turned into a complicated morass as L.A. County voting machines designed to help blind voters repeatedly failed to work at one polling station after another — thwarting Kwak and well-intentioned poll workers alike.
Kwak, 23, of Diamond Bar, who said she is nearly totally blind and can’t read print, has previously successfully used the county’s audio ballot booth technology, in which voters can listen to ballot text on headphones and cast votes using arrow buttons.
Four statewide ballot propositions were headed toward passage in California on Tuesday, while an effort to control how future funds collected through the state’s climate change program appeared headed toward a defeat early in the evening.