Today: The Threat of Contempt

House Democrats are accusing Atty. Gen. William Barr of lying to Congress and are threatening to hold him in contempt — the latest salvo in a building constitutional clash between Democratic lawmakers and the Trump administration over access to witnesses and documents. “The attorney general of the United States of America was not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “That's a crime.” Meanwhile, Republicans are rallying around Barr and rejecting Democrats’ accusations of perjury. The Justice Department has also ignored a House Judiciary Committee subpoena to provide special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s unredacted report and underlying evidence, and Democrats say the committee could vote to hold Barr in contempt next week. But what does that mean exactly? Read on.