Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- CBS Entertainment executives grilled over lack of diversity and female leads
- Marvel releases a tiny update for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' fans
- J.K. Rowling apologizes for her Trump accusation — but not to Trump
- Broadway will dim the lights to honor Sam Shepard
- 'Call Me By Your Name' trailer drops and Twitter goes crazy
- Kesha announces first solo tour in four years
A Star Is Born: Charli XCX turns 25 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I feel old, but it’s difficult to explain. In some aspects of my life -- doing dumb stuff, making bad decisions, going out with the wrong people -- I feel like I’m very young. But then I feel like I have another side of me where I know that I run a business. And I feel in control of that, which makes me feel adult.
Charli XCX, 2014
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Charli XCX on 'Sucker': 'I haven't made an album to get on pop radio'