ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Charli XCX turns 25 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

I feel old, but it’s difficult to explain. In some aspects of my life -- doing dumb stuff, making bad decisions, going out with the wrong people -- I feel like I’m very young. But then I feel like I have another side of me where I know that I run a business. And I feel in control of that, which makes me feel adult.

Charli XCX, 2014

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Charli XCX on 'Sucker': 'I haven't made an album to get on pop radio'

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
74°