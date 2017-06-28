Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts
- Johnny Galecki's ranch home burns in San Luis Obispo's Hill fire
- Booted from KROQ, Rodney Bingenheimer will return to radio via Sirius XM
- John McEnroe sets up easy shots for Stephen Colbert over his Serena Williams comments
- 'Gotham' star Donal Logue tweets, then deletes, alert for his missing child
- Motion picture academy set to announce a bigger, more diverse membership class
'Bachelor in Paradise' producers now have to approve sexual contact between contestants
|Emily Mae Czachor
In the aftermath of its exceedingly publicized, highly controversial assault scandal, it seems ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" is trying to cover all of its legal bases.
TMZ reports that contestants on the reality show must now adhere to a "check-in" mandate with production executives. Before engaging in sexual activity of any kind, "Bachelor in Paradise" reportedly stipulates that both parties must approach one of the producers with their joint request. The producer then has the final say on whether the couple can safely relocate to "The Boom Boom Room."
The directive — coupled with the reality show's reported new policies to curb excessive drug and alcohol consumption — aims to ensure that all sexual encounters are consensual.
Although "Bachelor in Paradise" has returned from its brief hiatus after an internal investigation into allegations found no evidence of misconduct, DeMario Jackson, who was accused of assaulting Corinne Olympios, will not be returning.
In an effort to "come clean" amid the media frenzy, Jackson sat down with E! News in a shockingly candid, two-hour interview in which he discussed the sexual encounter in question and attempted to clear his name.
