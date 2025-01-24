L.A. live fire updates: Multiple new blazes erupt in SoCal, but rain is forecast for the weekend

Evacuations: L.A. County has issued evacuation orders for areas around Castaic Lake. This zone roughly encompasses an area east of Ridge Route and Old Ridge Route roads, south of Liebre Mountain Road and west of South Portal Road, including an area north of Tapia Canyon Road and east of Lake Hughes Road.

Ventura County, which had issued an evacuation order for an area east of Lake Piru and west of Interstate 5, lifted evacuation orders and warnings Thursday morning. However, the Lake Piru Recreation Area remains closed until further notice.

Most updated evacuation instructions can be found here and here.