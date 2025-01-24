L.A. live fire updates: Multiple new blazes erupt in SoCal, but rain is forecast for the weekend

Hughes fire
- Containment: The fire was 36% contained as of Thursday evening. It has burned more than 10,396 acres.
Evacuations: L.A. County has issued evacuation orders for areas around Castaic Lake. This zone roughly encompasses an area east of Ridge Route and Old Ridge Route roads, south of Liebre Mountain Road and west of South Portal Road, including an area north of Tapia Canyon Road and east of Lake Hughes Road.
Ventura County, which had issued an evacuation order for an area east of Lake Piru and west of Interstate 5, lifted evacuation orders and warnings Thursday morning. However, the Lake Piru Recreation Area remains closed until further notice.
Road closures included San Francisquito Canyon Road, from Copper Hill Drive to Elizabeth Lake Road; Lake Hughes Road, from the Old Road to Pine Canyon Road; Ridge Route Road, from Parker Road to Templin Highway; San Francisquito Canyon Road, from Spunky Canyon Road to Copper Hill Drive; Templin Highway, from Golden State Highway to Ridge Route Road
Laguna fire
- The fire had burned about 94 acres and was 70% contained as of Thursday night, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. No structures were damaged, authorities said.
- Evacuations: Evacuation orders for Cal State Channel Islands and University Glen were downgraded to warnings around noon on Thursday.
Palisades fire
- Containment: The fire was 75% contained as of Thursday afternoon. It has burned more than 23,400 acres.
- Damage: Officials have confirmed, so far, 6,770 structures have been destroyed and 904 damaged.
- Lives lost: Officials have confirmed that 11 people are dead from the Palisades fire.
- Evacuations: Mandatory evacuation zones have been reopened to residents. Details here. Residents must bring a valid photo ID that shows their name, photo and physical address, such as a driver’s license, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. But most of Pacific Palisades and parts of communities including Malibu, Brentwood and Topanga remained under evacuation orders Tuesday.
Eaton fire
- Containment: The fire was 95% contained as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. It has burned more than 14,000 acres.
- Damage: Officials have so far tallied 9,418 structures destroyed and 1,073 damaged.
- Lives lost: Officials have confirmed 17 are dead from the Eaton fire.
- Evacuations: All evacuations have been lifted.
Resources
Winds and dry conditions across SoCal driving new fires
Southern California’s fire season refuses to quit, even with rain on the horizon.
In the last day, hundreds of weary firefighters have battled multiple fires in the hills around Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including a massive blaze near Castaic, an early morning fire in the Sepulveda Pass that threatened Brentwood and Bel-Air, and another that pushed into Ventura County farmland Thursday morning.