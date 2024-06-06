2021 Giving Back: Philanthropy Issue

At this time of year, people tend to spend a bit of time reflecting on how they can give back.
Charity and aid can take on many forms: nourishing the hungry, rebuilding communities lost to blight or caring for the sick and infirm.
In a time unlike any other, the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles (The Foundation) pivoted its significant grant-making ability towards COVID-19 relief.
Giving Back: Resources
The Adventist Health Glendale Foundation is a non-profit organization that secures donations from private donors and corporations to help fund the life-saving health care provided by Adventist Health Glendale.
The California Southland Chapter provides 24/7 support for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers and loved ones 365 days a year through the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900).
Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is a locally focused, nationally and internationally recognized leader in providing high-impact support and education programs to people living with the disease and their families.
The Bail Project is a national non-profit on a mission to combat mass incarceration by transforming the pretrial system across the U.S.
The Blind Children’s Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1938 by Southern California Delta Gamma Alumnae.
GOT YOUR 6 is the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s enduring commitment to the military and veteran community.
Providing support, education, and hope...so that no one faces cancer alone.
The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) is a California leader with a national impact led by diverse immigrant families and individuals who act as agents of social change.
When you support the Compton Pledge, 100% of your donation is invested in families and community.
For more than 56 years, Community Action Partnership of Orange County has addressed the immediate needs of people in crisis, while empowering communities with life-changing programs and services.
Launched in Davos at the 2020 World Economic Forum, Give While You Live calls on the world’s billionaires to go further faster, by giving a minimum of 5% of their wealth away per year to an important cause or issue area.
Most people think of Goodwill as just a thrift store. But our business is really about changing lives. We help match meaningful employment opportunities and pathways to independence for every individual seeking a new beginning
Breed, raise, and train guide dogs for individuals who are blind/visually impaired and service dogs for veterans and children with autism.
Hope For Paws rescues dogs and cats that are suffering on the streets or injured in the shelters. Hope For Paws then facilitates veterinary care and once medically cleared, they continue on to their foster families.
Kidsave, a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) charity, believes all kids, everywhere, deserve to grow up with the support of a loving family.
LFT enables everyone to take simple actions to help animals, making a difference with a single click.
LCA is one of the pioneering animal rights organizations started by former actor and author, Chris DeRose.
Liberty Hill provides critical funding, training, and capacity building to community organizations leading grassroots organizing for social justice.
People experiencing mental health needs often require multiple services at the same time. MHALA isa one-stop shop that pulls all its services together into a comprehensive, integrated model.
NCJW|LA is committed to advancing economic justice and equity for women and their families.
OneLegacy is the bridge to life for nearly 20 million Southern Californians and waiting recipients nationwide.
Operation Santa Claus (OSC) is recognized by the Board of Supervisors as an annual county-based holiday gift program for children who have been abandoned, neglected, and abused.
The Orange Catholic Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) charitable corporation that exists to serve the Catholic community of Orange County.
Orange County United Way is committed to leading the fight for equity by removing barriers, closing gaps, and leveling the playing field for everyone who lives here.
PCM offers a wide range of programs, including individual and group instruction, pre-school classes, music appreciation courses, masterclasses, summer camps, workshops, and concerts.
Pasadena Humane is a donor-supported, non-profit organization that provides animal care and services for homeless and owned animals in the Greater Los Angeles Area.
We know that homes end homelessness, and the past two years have only emphasized the critical importance of having a safe place to call home.
For over seven decades, RAND has used rigorous, fact-based research and analysis to help individuals, families, and communities throughout the world be safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous.
The Citizenship Education Fund (CEF), an Affiliate of Rainbow PUSH Coalition, seeks to empower citizens through the effective use of public policy, issue education, and making connections between the greater community and the disenfranchised.
We are a youth-driven organization serving African American and Latinx LGBTQ youth struggling to fully engage with the community at large.
We area purpose-driven organization committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure all are well fed.
St. Mary’s Academy (SMA) is a private, nonprofit Catholic all-girls college preparatory school for grades 9th through 12th, located in Inglewood.
Tower Cancer Research Foundation advances groundbreaking research and profoundly supports people affected by cancer.
As an academic medical center, we are able to offer our patients the latest technologies as well as access to potentially life-saving therapies and leading-edge clinical trials.
On November 1, Village for Vets provided 25 tiny shelters for homeless veterans at the West LA VA campus.