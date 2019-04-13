Essential California: Lakers part ways with Luke Walton

The Lakers hired Luke Walton almost three years ago with visions of him helping to resurrect the franchise, bringing Golden State Warriors-style basketball south, and being the team’s coach for decades to come. Instead, he and the Lakers have “mutually” agreed to part ways, the team announced in a statement Friday afternoon. Walton was brought in the year after Kobe Bryant retired. The Lakers’ record improved each season but they also didn’t make the playoffs; they’ve now missed the playoffs for a franchise-record six consecutive seasons. Los Angeles Times