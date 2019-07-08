The Sports Report: Maybe the U.S. women should be paid more than the men

Meanwhile, the Angels lost to the Houston Astros, 11-10, to go into the break one game below .500. There was an ugly incident during the game when Houston’s Jake Marisnick lowered his shoulder and leveled catcher Jonathan Lucroy while attempting to score. Lucroy had to be taken off the field. Marisnick should get suspended for the play, where he went out of his way to run into Lucroy, changing his path at the last moment to barrel into him.