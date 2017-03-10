No one is more affected by the education system than students themselves. With inside knowledge on the issues we cover, students have important things to say. Working with High School Insider, The Times’ youth journalism platform, Essential Education will be giving young voices a space to report on issues they care about, from gender-neutral bathrooms to campus Islamophobia.

High School Insider offers a content platform that publishes student work on LATimes.com, as well as classroom resources, conferences, contests and paid internships. The aim is to amplify student voices around the issues that matter to them, with a focus on underserved schools and communities.