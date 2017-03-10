Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- State schools chief Tom Torlakson is asking for clarity on whether ICE policy still avoids school.
- Read L.A. Unified’s new guidance for employees on how to communicate in light of a recent court decision.
Introducing the student voices of High School Insider
|Kyle Finck
No one is more affected by the education system than students themselves. With inside knowledge on the issues we cover, students have important things to say. Working with High School Insider, The Times’ youth journalism platform, Essential Education will be giving young voices a space to report on issues they care about, from gender-neutral bathrooms to campus Islamophobia.
High School Insider offers a content platform that publishes student work on LATimes.com, as well as classroom resources, conferences, contests and paid internships. The aim is to amplify student voices around the issues that matter to them, with a focus on underserved schools and communities.
If you know any schools interested in getting involved or would like more information about the program, email project lead Kyle Finck at kyle.finck@latimes.com