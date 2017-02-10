Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- It's day three of Betsy DeVos' tenure. Her first stop today was Jefferson Academy in Southwest D.C., where protesters at first blocked her entrance. She and her security detail had to find another way in. One protester was arrested.
- Loyola Marymount University has announced its plan to open a new Silicon Beach-focused campus in Playa Vista.
Betsy DeVos tweets — and teachers sharpen their pencils in reply
|Nita Lelyveld
Betsy DeVos hasn't exactly been on Twitter much. She follows eight accounts, including her husband's and her son's, and has tweeted 32 times since 2013 — including once when she took the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.
But the reaction she's getting lately on Twitter is just another sign — like the protesters who blocked her way into a D.C. public school Friday morning — that she'll need a thick skin as President Trump's education secretary.
On Wednesday, she (or someone in her office) tweeted this:
She got well wishes but also a host of rough replies from critics, including teachers:
One tweet made a sly reference to DeVos' much-mocked response at her confirmation hearing, when she was asked if guns had any place in schools .
Robin Anderson, from Columbia, Mo., who said she was a former public school teacher, even started a GoFundMe campaign called Pencils for DeVos. Its campaign statement started: "Newly appointed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is wondering where the pencils are. Let's help her find them!" and then went on, 'The average teacher spends $500 yearly out of pocket on school supplies."