Betsy DeVos hasn't exactly been on Twitter much. She follows eight accounts, including her husband's and her son's, and has tweeted 32 times since 2013 — including once when she took the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

But the reaction she's getting lately on Twitter is just another sign — like the protesters who blocked her way into a D.C. public school Friday morning — that she'll need a thick skin as President Trump's education secretary.

On Wednesday, she (or someone in her office) tweeted this: