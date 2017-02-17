California assemblywoman introduces bill to freeze Cal State tuition until 2020

A state assembly bill introduced this month would prohibit California State University and the California Community Colleges from increasing tuition and any mandatory student fees until the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Dubbed the “Student Protection Act,” Assembly Bill 393 cites rising student debt and past tuition increases that outpaced inflation and cost of living as reasons for the proposed freeze.

“In 1985, CSU students had to work 199 hours at minimum wage to pay tuition and fees for an academic year at the CSU; in 2015, students had to work 682 hours at a minimum wage job to cover those costs,” the bill states. “According to CSU systemwide data, three out of four CSU students today work more than 20 hours per week.”

AB 393 was authored by Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) and sponsored by the California Faculty Assn., the union representing about 27,000 faculty members across Cal State’s 23 campuses. Quick-Silva plans to publicly announce the bill Tuesday morning, flanked by faculty and students.