Charter supporters ask NAACP not to divide the black community over schools

In October, the National Assn. for the Advancement of Colored People called for a moratorium on new charter schools throughout the U.S.

A resolution from the NAACP doesn't have any immediate policy implications, but it did signal that one of the country's most prominent civil rights organizations would put its weight against charter schools, which mostly are privately run but publicly funded.

Trump's new Education secretary, Betsy DeVos, is in favor of these schools and others that offer families choices beyond their neighborhood public school.

Since the resolution, the NAACP has put together a task force that is holding hearings to discuss the pros and cons of charter schools, including one in L.A. on Thursday.

Most of the arguments were the same ones often heard from charter supporters and critics: Advocates, charter parents and students said that charter schools had given them a better educational experience than their local schools, while critics said that some charter schools lack accountability, leave the neediest students at traditional public schools and suck resources away from those children.