DeVos protester released after pleading not guilty to assault charges

Protesters, including Ari Schwartz, center, gather outside Jefferson Academy in Washington, D.C., last week with messages for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The protester who was arrested Friday for blocking new U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' entry into a Washington, D.C., public school pleaded not guilty to assault charges over the weekend.

The protester was Bilal Ahmed Askaryar, Politico first reported. Askaryar, 32, made his first appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday, according to William Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Askaryar was charged with two misdemeanors counts of assaulting, resisting or interfering with a police officer and one misdemeanor count of failure to obey a lawful order.

Askaryar moved to the United States from Afghanistan as a refugee at age 5, according to a commentary piece he wrote for NPR.

A D.C. Metropolitan Police Department report said he defied "several lawful orders to move out of the way of vehicle's path" outside Jefferson Academy in the southwest of the city.

Askaryar and other protesters blocked "the drive way to the parking lot of the school" as well as DeVos' vehicle, according to a separate statement the police gave the court.

Despite warnings, the protesters "started pushing and shoving the police officers," the statement said. Askaryar remained in the car's path and said "no" when an officer told him to move, which was documented by a police body camera, police said.

Askaryar could not immediately be reached for comment. He was released, and is scheduled to return to court for a status hearing on March 17.