- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos had a rough weekend online. She took heat because a government website filled with special education data remains offline , and her agency got called out for misspelling W.E.B. Du Bois in a tweet.
- More and more schools statewide are integrating environmental education into their science classes.
DeVos protester released after pleading not guilty to assault charges
|Joy Resmovits
The protester who was arrested Friday for blocking new U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' entry into a Washington, D.C., public school pleaded not guilty to assault charges over the weekend.
The protester was Bilal Ahmed Askaryar, Politico first reported. Askaryar, 32, made his first appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday, according to William Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Askaryar was charged with two misdemeanors counts of assaulting, resisting or interfering with a police officer and one misdemeanor count of failure to obey a lawful order.
Askaryar moved to the United States from Afghanistan as a refugee at age 5, according to a commentary piece he wrote for NPR.
A D.C. Metropolitan Police Department report said he defied "several lawful orders to move out of the way of vehicle's path" outside Jefferson Academy in the southwest of the city.
Askaryar and other protesters blocked "the drive way to the parking lot of the school" as well as DeVos' vehicle, according to a separate statement the police gave the court.
Despite warnings, the protesters "started pushing and shoving the police officers," the statement said. Askaryar remained in the car's path and said "no" when an officer told him to move, which was documented by a police body camera, police said.
Askaryar could not immediately be reached for comment. He was released, and is scheduled to return to court for a status hearing on March 17.
Throughout DeVos' confirmation process, she faced criticism that she didn't support the future of public schools — because of her advocacy for school vouchers and her previous remark that public schools are a "dead end." She sought to assuage those concerns in her first speech as secretary, but protesters held signs Friday asking her to protect public schools.
Following the protest and arrest, several states and school districts said they would welcome DeVos' visit to their public schools. San Diego Unified was slated to vote on a resolution inviting her, but on Monday, the school board revoked the proposal.
Some of DeVos' critics said they wanted her to be able to enter public schools so she could learn about them.
On Monday, the Washington Teachers Union, which initially organized a protest for parents and former teachers at Jefferson Academy, issued a statement distancing itself from the incident.
"There was no WTU involvement with those who sought to block Secretary DeVos from entering Jefferson Academy," wrote WTU President Elizabeth Davis. "We believe she needs to be in public schools so she can see for herself the accomplishments of our students."