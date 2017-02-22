Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
DeVos reportedly disputed Trump plans to roll back transgender student protections
The Trump administration is preparing to rescind the Obama administration's protections for transgender students in public schools — but U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos initially opposed the move, the New York Times reports.
Trump, according to the Times, sided with Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.
In order for the new regulations to move forward, both the Education and Justice departments needed to sign off.
The reported plan is to get rid of the directive Obama released in May.
The New York Times reported that DeVos had little choice but to go along.
Obama's guidance on Title IX, the federal anti-discrimination law, said that public schools must let transgender students use the locker rooms and bathrooms of their choice. In a recent briefing, though, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called the bathroom question an issue for states.
The order the Trump administration plans to issue has not yet been released, but an early draft says people are confused by the meaning of the protections. Reuters posted a copy of that draft here .
Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington who spearheaded the fight against DeVos' confirmation, issued a statement about DeVos' reported resistance.
"I am glad to see reports that Sec. DeVos agrees with me and so many people across the country that rolling back this guidance on protecting transgender students would be absolutely wrong and should not be done," Murray said.
The Supreme Court is slated to take up the question of transgender students' rights next month.
This story was updated to include a link to a draft of the guidance.