DeVos reportedly disputed Trump plans to roll back transgender student protections

The Trump administration is preparing to rescind the Obama administration's protections for transgender students in public schools — but U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos initially opposed the move, the New York Times reports.

Trump, according to the Times, sided with Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.

In order for the new regulations to move forward, both the Education and Justice departments needed to sign off.

The reported plan is to get rid of the directive Obama released in May.

The New York Times reported that DeVos had little choice but to go along.

Obama's guidance on Title IX, the federal anti-discrimination law, said that public schools must let transgender students use the locker rooms and bathrooms of their choice. In a recent briefing, though, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called the bathroom question an issue for states.