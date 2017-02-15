Child-care costs cause some parents to leave or lose their jobs, survey says

May Martinez is losing access to subsidies provided by the state to cover child care because her husband got a raise.

Finding and paying for adequate child care in California is so difficult that it's causing some parents to leave or lose their jobs, according to a new survey by EdSource.

And it's unclear whether parents will get more help soon. In his budget proposal, Gov. Jerry Brown zeroed out a plan for expanding early childhood education by $226 million . On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised to help families shoulder the mounting costs, but he hasn't yet revisited the idea in his first weeks as president.

Here are three takeaways from the survey, conducted by phone and online, that illustrate how challenges in accessing child care shape families in California.

The cost of child care factors into people's decision to have children. Forty-three percent of parents said they delayed having another child because of financial concerns. People leave or lose jobs because of the demands of child care. Forty-six percent of parents said they left jobs to care for children. Three percent said they were fired because of how caring for children affected their schedule; 7% said they were "encouraged to leave" jobs for that reason. Still, most parents think the expenditures are worthwhile. Seventy-two percent said they thought the quality of the child care they paid for was worth the cost. And 56% said they thought child-care quality would have a "major impact" on their children's "success in life, in general."

The survey — produced by the nonprofit EdSource and conducted by the polling firm Fairbank, Maslin, Maulin, Metz & Associates — polled 640 Californian parents with children ages 5 and younger, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.