- In an effort to make refugees feel welcome, California lawmakers have introduced legislation to give them immediate in-state tuition and get more translators for schools.
- Because of a shift in the investing strategy of California State Teachers’ Retirement system, school districts will need to contribute more to pension funds starting in 2021. Los Angeles Unified has the biggest net pension liability: $4 billion.
- Are K-12 students getting all the funding they need? A nonpartisan legislative office recommends shifting $1 billion from county education offices down to the district level.
- Parents are suing the San Diego Unified School District over its allegedly dangerous soccer fields — some of which are made from “tire crumbs."
- This foster father in Azusa has spent more than two decades taking in terminally ill children.
- It’s Betsy DeVos’ second day as Education secretary, and we’re all trying to figure out her plans.
- This afternoon, the NAACP will be holding its own hearing on the pros and cons of charter schools here in Los Angeles. Stay tuned for more.
No matter what Kellyanne Conway says, Trump can't repeal the Common Core
|Joy Resmovits
Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway this week told CNN's Jake Tapper that the president is sticking to his guns on a campaign promise to repeal the Common Core.
"He wants to repeal the Common Core," she said in the wake of Betsy DeVos' confirmation. "He doesn't think that federal standards are better than local and state control."
There's just one hitch: He can't do that.
The Common Core is a set of learning goals designed to set a consistent bar across the country and give reading and math classes more depth. Governors worked with nonprofits to design the goals. Most states agreed to participate, but some backed out after the Core became political.
While it's true that the Obama administration did promote participation, the Common Core is not a federal initiative — so it's not something Trump can repeal. In fact, language in a new federal education law explicitly bars the E ducation secretary from influencing standards.
Even if Trump does pressure states to drop Common Core —perhaps by tweeting — schools in California probably wouldn't change course.
Conway also said that all educational options should be on the table: "We’ve got to look at homeschooling and charter schools and school choice and other alternatives for certain students."
Hat tip to Education Week for bringing the clip to our attention.