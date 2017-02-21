Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- More than $3.3 million in outside spending has poured into the L.A. school board race.
- A new California law that bans state-funded travel to states that discriminate against LGBT people is affecting college students' plans.
Americans owe more on student debt than on credit cards
|Rosanna Xia
Outstanding student loan debt continues to increase and reached $1.31 trillion by the end of last year – more than what the nation owes for credit cards, according to new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
About 11% of that debt was either in default or 90 or more days delinquent in the fourth quarter of 2016.
President Trump, while on the campaign trail last year, had some ideas on how to tackle this growing problem.
Read the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s quarterly Household Debt and Credit report here .