Protesters blocked Betsy DeVos from entering a D.C. public school, so she had to use a different door

Today, on her third day as Donald Trump's Education secretary, Betsy DeVos visited Jefferson Academy, a middle school in Southwest Washington, D.C.

When she got there, she was surrounded by protesters from various parent groups , the local teachers union and the Movement 4 Black Lives. A video shows protesters blocking DeVos and her security detail as they shouted, "You do not represent anything that we stand for," and, "Shame, shame, shame."

During DeVos' confirmation process , many questioned her support for public schools. She had in the past called them a "dead end" and has spent years promoting school vouchers and charter schools.

On Friday, protesters held signs that called for the protection of public schools. Some held Black Lives Matter signs.