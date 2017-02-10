Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- It's day three of Betsy DeVos' tenure. She spent Thursday at Howard University, with alumna Omarosa Manigault, once of "The Apprentice," in tow. DeVos' first stop today was Jefferson Academy in Southwest D.C., where protesters waited to greet her.
- Loyola Marymount University has announced its plan to open a new Silicon Beach-focused campus in Playa Vista.
Protesters blocked Betsy DeVos from entering a D.C. public school, so she had to use a different door
|Joy Resmovits
Today, on her third day as Donald Trump's Education secretary, Betsy DeVos visited Jefferson Academy, a middle school in Southwest Washington, D.C.
When she got there, she was surrounded by protesters from various parent groups , the local teachers union and the Movement 4 Black Lives. A video shows protesters blocking DeVos and her security detail as they shouted, "You do not represent anything that we stand for," and, "Shame, shame, shame."
During DeVos' confirmation process , many questioned her support for public schools. She had in the past called them a "dead end" and has spent years promoting school vouchers and charter schools.
On Friday, protesters held signs that called for the protection of public schools. Some held Black Lives Matter signs.
After protesters blocked her way into the school, DeVos and her security detail got into a black car, which one protester briefly tried to block.
Jefferson is a school serving mostly black students. It is best known for posting high test score gains and producing music videos to celebrate those accomplishments.
DeVos eventually made her way inside the school, the Washington Post reports. She was joined there by D.C. schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson, who recently left the top job at Oakland Unified.
The event inside the school was closed to media, but DeVos did address the press briefly as she left. She said she had a great visit with "incredible teachers" and "awesome students."
She ignored a local reporter who asked her what she thought of the protesters.
Then the reporter tried again and asked, "What do you think of the school?"
DeVos turned around and said, “The school is awesome.”