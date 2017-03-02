L.A. Now
#ReadAcrossAmerica Day brings cats, hats, green eggs and ham into schools

Joy Resmovits
Last year, Costa Mesa students dressed up as their favorite characters. (Daily Pilot)

Today is the 20th anniversary of Read Across America Day, a campaign the National Education Association organizes to celebrate literacy.

It's held every March 2, which is the birthday of the late Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss -- so it's also a celebration of his beloved children's books.

This year, LeVar Burton, the host of the PBS show "Reading Rainbow," along with Marley Dias , a 12-year-old advocate of diversity in literature who created #1000BlackGirlBooks .

Schools across the country also marked the day with readings.

In Washington, D.C., kids from KIPP, a charter school, read Seuss' "On Beyond Zebra."

The cat showed up to hang out with NEA president Lily Eskelsen García.

Thing 1 and Thing 2 visited the L.A. City Attorney's office.

In Burbank, students ate pretend green eggs and ham.

And U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos hosted a reading party.

And in New York, first lady Melanie Trump read to children in a hospital.

