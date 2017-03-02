Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Today is the deadline for applying to California state financial aid for college.
- Cal State Dominguez Hills is getting a new science center , courtesy of Toyota.
#ReadAcrossAmerica Day brings cats, hats, green eggs and ham into schools
|Joy Resmovits
Today is the 20th anniversary of Read Across America Day, a campaign the National Education Association organizes to celebrate literacy.
It's held every March 2, which is the birthday of the late Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss -- so it's also a celebration of his beloved children's books.
This year, LeVar Burton, the host of the PBS show "Reading Rainbow," along with Marley Dias , a 12-year-old advocate of diversity in literature who created #1000BlackGirlBooks .
Schools across the country also marked the day with readings.
In Washington, D.C., kids from KIPP, a charter school, read Seuss' "On Beyond Zebra."
The cat showed up to hang out with NEA president Lily Eskelsen García.
Thing 1 and Thing 2 visited the L.A. City Attorney's office.
In Burbank, students ate pretend green eggs and ham.
And U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos hosted a reading party.
And in New York, first lady Melanie Trump read to children in a hospital.