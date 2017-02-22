Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The FBI has completed its investigation into L.A. Unified’s iPad plan, and the U.S. Attorney's office says it will not file charges.
- This afternoon, the California Senate’s education committee will be holding a hearing on the teacher shortage. You can watch it here at 1:30 p.m.
The state plans to keep its promises to transgender students, says California schools chief
|Joy Resmovits
With reports that the Trump administration might roll back former President Obama's guidance on protecting transgender students, State Supt. of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson is reminding California students of their rights .
"California students will continue to have their civil rights protected," he said in a statement Wednesday. "California will continue to work to provide that environment for our lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender students regardless of any misguided directives by the federal government and the Trump administration."