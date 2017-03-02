This Florida mom won't meet Trump on Friday at a Catholic school. Her son will

Myrna Saint-Juste, of Orlando, Fla., voted for Hillary Clinton for president and disapproves of almost everything about President Trump , except his goal of making private and parochial schools more affordable .

Saint-Juste, a single mother, saved, scrimped and worked longer hours as an optician so she could afford the $500 a month to send her two children to St. Andrew Catholic School.

Trump is planning to visit St. Andrew on Friday, which has caused a small political divide. Sainte-Juste and her son, Marcus Millen, who graduated from the school, both were asked to speak to the president. Sainte-Juste said no, but Marcus, who is 16, said yes.