Trump is preparing to roll back Obama's protections for transgender students. California students have rights.

As President Trump prepares to roll back federal protections for transgender students, it may be a good time to revisit a guide we published in 2016 about the rights that transgender students are afforded in California and L.A.

While California state law strongly protects transgender students, losing federal protection could negatively affect transgender rights in the state. Lawyers and advocates relied on the Obama administration, rather than on California's state government, to enforce student rights in a number of cases .

What rights do transgender students have in California?

State law specifies that students cannot be discriminated against based on gender identity or gender expression. School districts are responsible for keeping students safe, preventing violations of students’ rights and addressing problems.