UC Riverside ranks among nation's best in promoting African American student success, study finds

UC Riverside ranks among the nation's best universities in promoting African American student success, a new study has found.

The University of California campus of 23,000 students was singled out as one of the top 18 universities for African Americans among 676 public and private nonprofit institutions examined in the study by The Education Trust, a Washington D.C.-based education policy organization.

The Inland Empire campus — the only California institution among the top performers — had relatively high African American graduation rates, no achievement gap between blacks and whites and far better results than comparable universities, the study found.

According to the study, African Americans made up 8% of the university's first-time, full-time freshmen and had a six-year graduation rate of 69.5% under a weighted average of data from 2012 to 2014. Only Florida State University's 74.5% graduation rate was higher.

UC Riverside's graduation rate was 21.1 percentage points higher than comparable institutions, according to the study.

The findings further enhance the reputation of UC Riverside, which has been recognized nationally as one of the few public research universities with no racial disparity in graduation rates.

